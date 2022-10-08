Filippo Ganna smashed the Hour Record after he completed a distance of 56.792 km around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland.
Ganna beat the previous mark of 55.548 km set by Great Britain’s Daniel Bigham – a performance engineer at Ineos Grenadiers – back on August 19.
Since Bradley Wiggins obliterated the best mark in London in 2015, there has been a certain aura around the Hour Record. The 2012 Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic champion held it for four years before Victor Campenaerts surpassed it at altitude.
Cycling
How to watch Ganna’s Hour Record attempt on Saturday
06/10/2022 AT 10:28
Since then, Ineos have poured resource into the challenge with performance engineer Bigham cracking the record in August, admitting he had “ungodly support” from the British-based team.
Now Ganna holds the best mark after he completed 227 laps of the track to beat the previous best mark by just over 1.3 kms.

Hour Record Holders

  • October 2022: Filippo Ganna (ITA), Tissot Velodrome, Grenchen, 56.792 km
  • August 2022: Dan Bigham (GBR), Tissot Velodrome, Grenchen, 55.548 km
  • April 2019: Victor Campenaerts (BEL), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes, 55.089 km
  • June 2015: Bradley Wiggins (GBR), Lee Valley VeloPark, London, 54.526 km
  • May 2015: Alex Dowsett (GBR), National Cycling Centre, Manchester, 52.937 km
  • February 2015: Rohan Dennis (AUS), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen, 52.491 km
  • October 2014: Matthias Brändle (AUT), UCI World Cycling Centre, Aigle, 51.852 km
  • September 2014 : Jens Voigt (GER), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen, 51.110 km
- - -
Stream top cycling action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
World Championships
‘I have to believe it’ – Foss struggling to comprehend stunning time trial win
18/09/2022 AT 09:02
World Championships
Foss stuns field to claim shock men's time trial title
18/09/2022 AT 07:39