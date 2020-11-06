Reigning time trial world champion Filippo Ganna has tested positive for Covid-19, Italian cycling federation Federciclismo confirmed on Thursday.

The Italian has returned home to self-quarantine from a training camp in Montichiari, Lombardy.

"All the swabs made to the other members of the national team were negative," news agency ANSA reported, quoting Federciclismo.

"Further checks will be carried out over the next few days, right up until the day before the team's departure to the European Championships on Sunday."

Ganna enjoyed a memorable Giro d’Italia for Ineos Grenadiers, claiming four of their seven stage wins in Italy.

The 24-year-old, competing at his maiden Grand Tour, won all three individual time trials, secured a memorable victory from the breakaway on Stage 5 and played domestique to Tao Geoghegan Hart’s unlikely general classification success.

