Filippo Ganna has signed a four-year contract extension with the Ineos Grenadiers.

The Italian's new deal will keep him at the team through to the end of the 2027 season.

Widely regarded as the most proficient pure time trialist in the peloton, Ganna is a two-time world champion in the discipline and has won 19 individual time trials as a professional.

"It’s exciting being a part of this team, not least the way we approach goals and the amount of effort that’s put into our development and equipment," Ganna said.

"Everything is based around the objective of making us go faster - whether it’s with the Performance Team, working with our partners or learning from the wider experience within INEOS Sport.

"When there’s that much dedication from everyone around you, it just makes you want to go out there and give it your all.

“There is still plenty to focus on for the rest of this season and going into next year, and having that level of support behind me is so important. I’m looking forward to spending more of my career with this team.

The 26-year-old joined what was then Team Sky in 2019 after beginning his professional career with the UAE Abu Dhabi team.

After appearing at his home Grand Tour in 2020 and 2021, Ganna made his Tour de France debut this year , finishing 4th and 5th on the two time trial stages.

“Filippo is one of those bike riders whose ability to generate power through the pedals is just incredible," Rod Ellingworth, deputy team principal at Ineos, said of Ganna. "You can never tire of watching him execute a time trial or being on the front of the bunch single handedly ripping a race apart.

“To have a talent like Filippo in the team is a huge bonus to us from an equipment development point of view too. From working with him in wind tunnels, to seeing him ride on the track, it’s in part due to him that our equipment is at the level it currently is.

"I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the coming years.”

Ineos confirmed the signing of Leo Hayter, younger brother of current team member Ethan, earlier this week.

The younger Hayter, winner of the "Baby Giro" in June, will join as a stagiaire later this season before turning pro in 2023.

Richard Carapaz and Dylan van Baarle are expected to depart for EF Education-EasyPost and Jumbo-Visma respectively.

