Boels Dolmans’ rider Anna van der Breggen has won the women’s Fleche Wallonne for the sixth consecutive occasion.

Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) looked like the winner when she sprinted with 350m remaining, but Van der Breggen quickly retaliated to reel her in for the win after leading for much of the race.

The win for the 30-year-old Dutch rider came at the expense of Cecile Uttrup Ludwig, who had held on in second place for much of the race, but Ludwig managed to beat Vollering.

Vollering ultimately took third place while Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo) finished in fourth.

Speaking after her win, Van der Breggen said: “It was such a hard race.

“I am happy to be able to win. I think this was the closest of the past six editions, and I could feel in the race that I was pretty tired. The team did a lot for me this year, riding really hard, so I felt some pressure to finish it off.”

Van der Breggen explained that teammates Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Amy Pieters had been key to her victory.

“Chantal and Amy dropped me off at the front,” she said.

“I go as fast as possible, but still leave something for the end. And if the others are coming, you need to follow. Demi was coming, and I waited a bit until the 150-metre sign, then I knew I can go all-out.”

