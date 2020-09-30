Talent spotting

It was very interesting to see which riders came up to the front on the first passage of the Mur. Two Sunweb riders that are NOT Marc Hirschi but probably working for him to control things, Dani Martinez for EF Pro Cycling, and Tadej Pogacar and Rui Costa for UAE Team Emirates. No sign of Mike Woods, EF's most likely winner today, though.

Flèche Wallonne Van der Breggen wins sixth straight Fleche Wallonne title with dominant Mur de Huy climb AN HOUR AGO

63km to go – Mur de Hurty

So the Mur de Huy, for those unfamiliar, is a brutally steep climb that has been the decisive one in the race for as long as I can remember. I just checked and La Fleche has been finishing in Huy since 1983, which is not only longer than I can remember, it's longer than I've been alive.

Here's last year's finish to whet your appetite.

WATCH - Alaphilippe takes victory in dramatic Fleche Wallonne finish

The vital statistics are 1 km at 11.8%, but make no mistake that's the longest single kilometre in professional bike racing. The peloton has just reached the bottom of the climb, with the brak 3'39" up the road, and the counter-attacking pair of Alessandro de Marchi and Ide Schelling somewhere in the gap between.

70km to go – Third time's the charm?

We're just getting our first look at the closing circuit, which the peloton will tackle three times total. There are three climbs, with the legendary Mur de Huy to finish things off.

There's at least one tortuously tight turn at the foot of the Côte du chemin des Gueuses that has already made life tricky for a lot of riders in the peloton and I think we could be in for an explosive final 90 minutes of racing.

A few moments later on the way to the bottom of the Mur, we saw another micro-crash. It's stressful stuff for the riders. Great entertainment for us watching!

85km to go – What a bunch of losers

In stark contrast to the women's race won for the sixth time in a row by Anna van der Breggen, today's men's race had not one single former winner on the startline.

Julian Alaphilippe, newly minted world champion, has won the last two Fleche Wallonne men's races, and you have to go back to 2011 to find a currently active rider who is not Alejandro Valverde and has won this race. The dark wizard Valverdemort is skipping Fleche this year in favour of preparing for Liege-Bastogne-Liege on 4 October, while 2011 winner Phil Gilbert is also focusing on other targets.

This lack of the familiar favourites does make for a more exciting race in prospect, and a slightly modified course for this year's edition also adds a little bit of spice.

100km to go – Yellow jersey hungry for more

With 100km remaining of this stage, one of the teams most visible at the front of the peloton has been UAE Team Emirates. They're riding high after that unbelievable win in the Tour de France, and they clearly believe their Slovenian wunderkind, Tadej Pogacar can keep on winning bike races.

Here's the man himself, talking about his chances today and his remarkable 2020 season.

Tadej Pogacar on his 'crazy season' and why he could win Fleche-Wallonne

Big news out of Holland

We've heard in the last 24 hours or so that the two Dutch stages of the BinckBank Tour, a stage race based out of The Netherlands and Belgium, will not go ahead because of climbing rates of COVID-19 infection there in the Netherlands.

Not only is this a big blow to the BinckBank Tour, it also casts a shadow over other Dutch races, most ominously, the Amstel Gold Race due to take place on 10 October.

It's a worrying sign and – while the Tour de France was held up as the ultimate test of cycling in a pandemic-struck world – it shows that we are not out of the woods just yet.

You can read more on that story here.

Earlier today...

Anna van der Breggen grabbed her first win in the rainbow bands at the first time of asking when she won the women's Fleche Wallonne for the sixth consecutive year.

If the last week has taught us anything, it's that Anna van der Breggen is quite good at riding up steep hills.

Van der Breggen storms up the Mur de Huy to win Fleche-Wallonne

121km to go – Big lead for the boys up front

We have covered 70 kilometres of the total 202 on the menu. The breakaway includes four riders, with an advantage over the peloton of 7'48".

Their names are Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck QuickStep), Aaron van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Marlon Gaillard (Total Direct Energie) and Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles)

Greetings!

Welcome to the live blog of LaFleche Wallonne, our first spring classic of the autumn.

Flèche Wallonne Van der Breggen storms up the Mur de Huy to win Fleche-Wallonne 2 HOURS AGO