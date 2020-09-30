Rising Swiss star Marc Hirschi continued his fine form on Wednesday as he took victory at Fleche-Wallonne.

Hirschi was part of a bunch finish and patiently bided his time before moving across to the left-hand side of the road and pulling away in the final metres.

Earlier in the day there was heartbreak for Fleche-Wallonne debutant Mauri Vansevenant with just a few kilometres to go as he crashed off having led from the breakaway since the beginning, for most of it solo towards the end.

He was reeled in initially by Rigoberto Uran, who had broken away from the peloton before the group swallowed them up.

And from that group it was Hirschi who rode home for the first Swiss win in this race since 1952, following up his bronze at the World Championships and a stage win at the Tour de France.

