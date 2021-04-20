Cycling Fleche Wallonne | Ad-Free 12:00-16:00

Watch live coverage from 12:00 on Wednesday April 21 or stay tuned for live text comments from Felix Lowe

Tightest finish ever?

Van Aert denies Pidcock by millimetres at Amstel Gold Race

Tom Pidcock returns to racing after his near-miss with victory at Amstel Gold Race over the weekend, which saw the Brit just lose out to Wout van Aert.

With neither Van Aert or Mathieu van der Poel competing, he will fancy his chances today.

'It’s a close one!' – Van Aert beats Pidcock by tightest of margins

How to watch the event

Fleche Wallonne 2021 is live on Eurosport.

