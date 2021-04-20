Cycling
Fleche Wallonne | Ad-Free
12:00-16:00
Watch live coverage from 12:00 on Wednesday April 21 or stay tuned for live text comments from Felix Lowe
Tightest finish ever?
Amstel Gold Race
Tightest finish ever? Van Aert denies Pidcock by millimetres at Amstel Gold Race
Tom Pidcock returns to racing after his near-miss with victory at Amstel Gold Race over the weekend, which saw the Brit just lose out to Wout van Aert.
With neither Van Aert or Mathieu van der Poel competing, he will fancy his chances today.
'It’s a close one!' – Van Aert beats Pidcock by tightest of margins
How to watch the event
Fleche Wallonne 2021 is live on Eurosport.
You can watch live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.
Tour de France
Roglic to skip Tour de Suisse and Criterium du Dauphine
Brabantse Pijl
Pidcock's first pro win heralds the dawn of a golden era in men's cycling