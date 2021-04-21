Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) roared back to winning ways at La Flèche Wallonne after reeling in Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the ramped home straight after a scintillating showdown on the Mur de Huy.

Roglic rolled the dice early to open up a large gap coming out of the second hairpin of the deciding climb. But the world champion, 28, showed his class by bridging over and then riding clear after the two went shoulder-to-shoulder in the thrilling finale of the 85th edition of the race.

It was Alaphilippe’s third victory in La Flèche Wallonne following his back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019 – and completed an excellent showing for cycling’s world champions after Dutch superstar Anna van der Breggen won the women’s race for the seventh successive time earlier in the day.

Five-time champion Valverde came home six seconds down to complete the podium four days short of his 41st birthday. Canada’s Michael Woods (Israel StartUp Nation) and France’s Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic) completed the top five ahead of Briton’s Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

The in-form Pidcock was one of the pre-race favourites but a crash for the 21-year-old inside the final 30km did his chances no favours as he made his debut in the race off the back of victory in De Brabantse Pijl and narrowly missing out in the Amstel Gold Race.

