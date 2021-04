Cycling

Fleche Wallonne 2021 news - 'Oh that's a shame' - Great Britain's Tom PIdcock involved in crash

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock was involved in a tough crash during the 2021 edition of Fleche Wallonne that ended his chances in the race. Philippe Gilbert was also involved in the crash. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:25, an hour ago