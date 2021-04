Cycling

'That was brilliant!' - Julian Alaphilippe produces stunning finish to beat Primoz Roglic

Watch the brilliant finish to the men's edition of the 2021 Fleche Wallonne as Julian Alaphilippe put in a sensational performance to come back and beat Primoz Roglic.

00:02:38, 3 hours ago