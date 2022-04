Cycling

Fleche Wallonne 2022 - 'What a finale!' - Dylan Teuns holds off Alejandro Valverde in thrilling finish

Watch the thrilling finish to the 2022 La Fleche Wallonne as Belgian star Dylan Teuns held off a battling Alejandro Valverde to take the win. Stream the 2022 cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:03:38, an hour ago