Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) has won La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, outsprinting Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) to take first place.

After a strong breakaway, the peleton was split up on the penultimate climb - the Côte de Cherave - which saw 16 riders enter the Mur de Huy with an advantage of 1:40 and it would prove to be a pivotal moment in the race.

With 350m to go, Van Vleuten made her move to take the lead and it was only Cavalli who was on her tail.

In the final 100m, Cavalli started her sprint and passed Van Vleuten with only 75m left of the race before crossing the line in a time of 3:38:37.

Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Team SD Worx) took third and fourth while Margarita Victoria Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) came fifth.

“After Amstel and Roubaix, I can’t believe I had these legs today,” Cavalli said after the race.

"It isn’t easy to beat Annemiek, everybody knows how strong she is, and to be able to attack her in the last 100 metres and win is a great emotion. We worked a lot and it’s a deserved victory."

She added: “The Mur de Huy is so steep, In the first part you have to be patient. It’s just 900 metres, but it’s more than four minutes of effort.

"I stayed in the wheel of Annemiek and waited until the last metres because I knew it flattens out a bit, and if you arrive there after a big effort, you can make the difference.

“It is a big satisfaction for me, but also for my team. We were always together in the race, they protected me in the open and windy areas, and they rode to catch the breakaway that we missed.

"A big thanks not just to the riders, but also the staff, they work a lot, put together the lightest bike possible, it was a perfect team job."

TEUNS WINS LA FLECHE WALLONNE

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) secured the biggest one-day win of his career by winning La Flèche Wallonne ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who has won it five times.

The race was decided in the final 300m when Enric Mas (Movistar) led Valverde into the steepest section of the Mur de Huy, but Teuns ramped up the pace to get ahead of Valverde and Bora-Hansgrohe's Aleksandr Vlasov.

Valverde made one last push in the final 50m, but he could not make up the ground on Teuns who crossed the line in a time of 4:42:12.

The 42-year-old Spaniard had to settle for runner-up spot two seconds behind, closely followed by Vlasov. World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) finished in fourth.

"It's maybe not always the best one who wins, but on the Mur, it's definitely a climb where you need the legs and today I had strong legs. Maybe I was the strongest today," Teuns said.

"I knew a little bit the place where he always makes the first acceleration.

"Five years ago when I became third I was there in the wheel, and when he made the second move I couldn't follow anymore. Today, I made the second move and I felt him coming but I still had a little left in the legs to keep him behind me."

