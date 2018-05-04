Giro d'Italia 2018: Footage emerges of Chris Froome's recon crash

The 32-year-old was pictured with nasty road rash and cuts after he went down during a recon run ahead of Stage 1 - a 9.7km time trial through Jerusalem.

TV cameras did not capture the moment he went down but reporter Renaat Scotte recorded the incident and posted the video on Instagram

Froome was seen to be hobbling badly as he walked away following the crash but Team Sky said he returned to the bike for two more laps of the course.

Froome, chasing a first Giro title, goes off at around 14:40.