Vincenzo Nibali has urged Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) to delay his Tour de France debut and target the Giro d’Italia in 2023.

Ad

But Nibali, who rode into retirement at Il Lombardia earlier in October, advised the Belgian to pursue a “gradual development”.

Cycling Evenepoel: Winning the Tour de France is 'ultimate dream' 12/10/2022 AT 22:48

"I'd target the Giro in 2023 if I was Remco Evenepoel,” said the Italian at the Giro route presentation in Milan on Monday.

“He won the Vuelta and so a gradual development is the best way to go in Grand Tours.

“It can be another important step in his development as a rider."

Evenepoel capped a sensational season with the World Championship road race title in September, adding to his wins at La Vuelta and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

The 2023 Giro is expected to boast a strong field, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) among those who could compete.

Thomas finished third at the 2022 Tour behind Vingegaard and Pogacar, while Roglic was Evenepoel’s closest challenger in Spain before a freak crash ended his hopes of a fourth straight title.

Evenepoel best bits at La Vuelta

Route organisers have faced criticism for scheduling the final stage in Rome, leaving the peloton with a 750km transfer from northern Italy to the capital.

With that stage set to be a procession, the Giro is set to be decided on the individual time trial from Tarvision to Monte Lussari on Stage 20 – something that will undoubtedly appeal to Evenepoel.

"It's a great-looking Giro. It's well-balanced,” said Nibali.

“The climbs start early in the south and then keep coming. The final time trial will be interesting and scary for the riders because they will almost certainly switch from time trial bikes to road bikes for the concrete road up to the finish."

Evenepoel made his Grand Tour debut at the 2021 Giro but abandoned in the final week.

The 2023 edition begins on May 6 in Fossacesia and finishes on May 28.

- - -

Stream top cycling action live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

Il Lombardia 'Two Grand Tours a year is not appropriate' - Pogacar 2023 double-up ruled out 12/10/2022 AT 19:44