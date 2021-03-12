Doctor Richard Freeman has been found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete".

Freeman was charged with ordering 30 sachets of banned substance Testogel for an athlete in 2011 and admitted to destroying a laptop with "a screwdriver or blunt instrument" before giving it to forensic experts conducting a doping investigation.

Freeman previously admitted to 18 of the 22 charges against him but said he was pressured into ordering the banned substance by former head coach Shane Sutton.

Sutton had denied the allegations.

More to follow...

