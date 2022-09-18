French rider Audrey Cordon-Ragot has revealed she recently suffered a stroke, taking to twitter to explain why she isn’t taking part in the road race World Championships this week in Australia.

The 32-year-old Trek-Segafredo rider had already pulled out of the time trial event citing health reasons, but had been expected to take part in the road race.

“Life always has surprises in store for you and this week more than ever, I learned that life is far more important than anything else,” she said on twitter.

“My non-presence at the next World Championships, which many people have allowed themselves to qualify as whims, fear of losing, lack of respect for the French team... and so on, is due to a stroke, which I was a victim last Sunday.

“Not detected right away, I was lucky (yes I say lucky) to be surrounded by a medical staff (thank you Gwenaëlle Madouas, Maryline Salvetat and Mathieu Le Strat) who strongly advised me to carry out an MRI which surely saved my life.”

The French road and time trial champion, Cordon-Ragot recently competed in the Simac Ladies Tour, finishing second to Lorena Wiebes but winning the individual time trial and as such was expected to be in the reckoning this week in Wollongong.

“[It is] difficult to explain how I feel, I am exhausted, drained, sad, but at the same time so grateful and happy to have been able to return home to my loved ones,” she continued to explain when announcing that her season was over.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot of France and Team Trek - Segafredo prior to 25th Simac Ladies Tour 2022 - Stage 2 a 117,8km stage from Ede to Ede / #SLT2022 / #UCIWWT / on August 31, 2022 in Ede Image credit: Getty Images

“The moral of the story is that I understood how much I loved my family, my life more than anything and that I would not let anything or anyone take away the privilege of enjoying it 200 percent.

“I will observe a rest period and undergo an operation to resolve the heart problem that caused my accident. Thank you to all the people who asked about me, who surrounded me: my family, my friends, the French cycling federation, my team, and the nursing staff of the Center Hospitalier du Center Bretagne.”

