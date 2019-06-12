PA Sport
Froome taken to hospital after Criterium crash
The Tour de France gets under way in three-and-a-half weeks.
Chris Froome was taken to hospital on Wednesday following a crash before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.
Team Ineos confirmed in a statement that the four-time Tour de France winner had come off his bike during a reconnaissance of the day’s ride and had withdrawn from the race.
Froome was eighth in the overall classification after three stages of the eight-day race, just 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns.
The 34-year-old was using the race in Roanne, France, as part of his build-up to the Tour, which starts on July 6.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react