The men's race saw some nasty crashes earlier

‘Death ridge’ and vicious crosswinds combine at Gent-Wevelgem

43km to go

The riders are starting to ascend the Monteberg for the second time today, a 100m berg before the biggest one of the day - the Kemmelberg at 138m.

Race favourites

Trek Segafredo are on fire at the moment. Their own Mads Pedersen won the men's race today, and Lizzie Deignan's recent domination at La Course, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Grand Prix de Plouay cannot be overlooked.

Deignan won here way back in 2012, and the team have a strong squad with Ellen Van Dijk, Elisa Longo Borghini and Trixi Worrack.

But expect some surprises too. Lisa Brennauer, Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking are here and Boels-Dolmans have a strong team with Amy Pieters to challenge Trek Segafredo on roads familiar to them.

What they said

Local hero Jolien D’Hoore didn’t think the Belgian classics would actually start, but here we are, and the weather is the same.

Lorena Wibes who was second here last year is a favourite to win since Wild will not start.

54km to go

Elisa Longo Borghini has had an off, but she looks to be ok and scrambles back on her bike.

What's happened so far?

We had a breakaway of six riders who gained 15 seconds on the peloton, however they were caught on the Scherpenberg and the riders are back as a peloton again.

No Kirsten Wild, or Team Ale BTC Ljublana

As mentioned below, two-time Gent-Wevelgem champion Kirsten Wild has contracted COVID-19 and will not start today; neither will Team Ale BTC Ljublana.

Organisers did not release route information to help keep the course free of spectators and in turn try and keep the coronavirus at bay, but it found other ways to interfere...

The team announced yesterday that they will not participate after finding a positive test within the team.

They said in a statement: "For this reason, we immediately implemented the protocol dictated by the UCI and, also according to the laws enforced in Belgium, the whole team has entered into quarantine. In agreement with the technical staff, we have decided not to take part in the race scheduled for tomorrow in Belgium."

141km stage

The women's race is underway. They set off from the Menin Gate in Ypres as the men modelled nicely here, and will arrive in Wevelgem in a couple of hours after 141km of strong winds, mud and crisp autumnal conditions.

Welcome to Gent-Wevelgem

As a thriller of a men's race just wraps up, we can hope (and maybe expect) a thriller of a women's race too.

The race will be without two-time winner and defending champion Kirsten Wild

The race will be without 2013 and 2019 champion Kirsten Wild, who it was confirmed on Saturday would miss the race having contracted Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, I am unable to defend my title Gent-Wevelgem because I returned a positive Covid-19 test on Friday,” said Wild.

“Luckily I got the result before I started my travel towards the team bubble."

