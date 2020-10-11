The 82nd running of Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields was re-arranged following the coronavirus pandemic. It had been due to run on March 29. The change of date had no impact on some of the biggest challenges facing the riders: road furniture, wind and rain.

And the elements came to the fore as Daniel Oss (Bora–Hansgrohe) and Owain Doull (Ineos Grenadiers) ended up in a ditch after a combination of wind, rain and an uneven road – termed the ‘death ridge’, by Adam Blythe on commentary - brought a UAE rider down with roughly 74km to go.

Gent - Wevelgem Gent-Wevelgem Men's race - LIVE 4 HOURS AGO

The mayhem continued moments later with Ryan Mullen (Trek–Segafredo) taking a heavy fall just minutes later. Watch the incident below: