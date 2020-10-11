Meanwhile, in Leogang

It's proving quite a muddy day at the mountain bike Worlds.

Giro d'Italia 'Will this race even get to Milan?' - Yates' Covid test sends shockwaves through Giro 2 HOURS AGO

Never really seen the appeal of MTB, I must say...

Always love it when Alex Gougeard makes it into the break

So much so, I wrote a play about him.

Van der Poel punctures

Good to get these things out of the way early. Very astute of the young man.

100km to go – Johan Jacobs on the attack

The Movistar rider has sprung like a salmon out of the peloton and is making his way across the gap to the breakaway.

105km to go – Peloton wakes up

After a sluggish start in which the peloton allowed a gap of over seven minutes to open up, they have now put the hammer down and have immediately chopped that to two minutes.

Clearly, with the 'bergs' that will decide who wins or loses today looming (or at the very least, gently rising on the horizon), the peloton feel it's time to get serious.

Kemmelberg Alert!

A mere 400m of 7.2%. The kind of thing a Tour de France peloton would breeze up in a matter of seconds, but throw in the slippery autumn cobbles and fire off a few wattage bazookas and all of a sudden you've got a race-defining set piece.

Race dynamics

A lot of very fast guys here today. Tour de France green jersey, Sam Bennett. Caleb Ewan, who also bagged a brace of stages at La Grande Boucle. Then there's Pascal Ackermann of Bora Hansgrohe, 2019 World Champ Mads Pedersen, current Gent-Wevelgem champ Alexander Kristoff and then you have the CX-turned-roadmonsters.

Yes, that's right, they're both here... WVA and MVDP. This race is a tantalising first look at the two hottest properties in one-day racing, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, going head to head since the season restarted. They're expected to do battle at Tour of Flanders next week and at Paris-Roubaix in a fortnight, but both will still be going full gas to claim the win today.

Neither of them have the pure top speed to beat a guy like Ewan or Bennett in full flight, so expect to see them try and make the race hard early doors. There are three ascents of the Kemmelberg today on which to do that.

Belgian Brunch

Believe it or not, while most of the world has been swanning about making shakshuka and eggs Benny in true Sunday morning fashion, the peloton has already been racing for two hours over in Flanders.

They averaged the second hour at 42 kph, which is even faster than I can eat smashed avo on sourdough.

The break has 6'43" on the peloton.

Good morning and welcome to Flanders!

You join us on virgin ground as grizzled Classics veteran *checks notes*... Mark Cavendish, leads the early breakaway.

The brave souls clinging onto his wheel are: Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexander Konychev (Mitchelton-Scott), Leonardo Basso (Ineos Grenadiers), Julien Morice (B&B Hotels), Kenny Molly (Bingoal) and Gilles De Wilde (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Also, Kenny Molly leaps straight to the top of my mental league table of favourite pro cyclist names.

Which riders are challenging for Gent-Wevelgem?

The sprinters classic lives up to its billing with a host of top speed merchants set to take to the start line but there is one notable absentee: three-time winner Peter Sagan is showing off his wares at the Giro.

However, the prestigious classic has a stacked field with Kristoff joined by Mathieu van der Poel, Sam Bennett, Mads Pedersen, Caleb Ewan, and Wout van Aert, along of course with Mark Cavendish.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem men's race – TV & live streaming

The 82nd running of the prestigious Belgian classic is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. Uninterrupted coverage of the race starts on the Eurosport Player from 12:30.

You can watch the race for £6.99 on Eurosport Player (monthly subscription), while an annual pass is £39.99. We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.