Watch a tearful Mark Cavendish hint at retirement - 'This could be the last race of my career'

Is Mark Cavendish about to retire? The Manxman suggested as much in a television interview with the host Belgian broadcaster at Gent-Wevelgem. Cavendish is one of the most successful cyclists in the history of the sport, with 48 Grand Tour stage wins to his name, including 30 at the Tour de France, putting him second to Eddy Merckx on the all-time list for total TDF stage wins.

