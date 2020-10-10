Dutch cyclist Kirsten Wild has withdrawn from Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem event after returning a positive coronavirus test.

The 2019 winner will not compete as she self-isolates in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Her team, Ceratizit-WNT, issued a statement confirming her positive test and her withdrawal.

"Kirsten Wild will be unable to defend her 2019 victory in Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday due to receiving a positive COVID-19 test on Friday 9th October," it said.

"'Unfortunately I am not able to defend my title in Gent-Wevelgem because I returned a positive COVID-19 test on Friday 9th October. My first COVID-19 test I took on Monday 5th October returned negative but my second is now positive.

"'I am very disappointed and sorry for the team that I can't be there. Luckily I got the result before I started my travel towards the team bubble, in which I left after the Giro Rosa on the 19th September, so in now way is the team bubble affected for tomorrow. At the moment I am doing 'relatively' fine and will be in quarantine and will be focsuing 100% on my recovery.'

"We wish Kirsten all the best in her recovery and look forward to when she can be back with the team with full health."

EXPERT VIEW

Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui discussed the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the sport on the Breakaway earlier in the day, after Simon Yates (Mitchelton–Scott) withdrew from the Giro d'Italia with his own case of the virus.

“We all got onto a bit of a roll here and thought 'this is it, we're off and running, here we go', but the dominoes are starting to fall,” began Chennaoui.

“Riders from other races, of course, are testing positive. Jan Bakelants of Circus-Wanty Gobert has tested positive; he is now out of Gent Wevelgem because of that. Tiesj Benoot of Team Sunweb, who was on a talk show with Bakelants during the week in Belgium has also been taken off the race by his team, Team Sunweb as a precaution more than anything else.

"But you can see that it's impossible, as we knew anyway, to contain this virus. It is spreading from one race to another, one team to another, one country to another and we just have to really wait and see what racing we've got to come. it's a very uncertain time in cycling, as we knew it would be."

