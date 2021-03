Cycling

Gent-Wevelgem 2021 cycling video - Wout Van Aert takes sensational win - 'Perfectly executed'

A highly dramatic 2021 edition of Gent-Wevelgem had a fitting conclusion as Wout van Aert bided his time perfectly to clinch victory in thrilling fashion. The tension mounted into the very final stages until Van Aert pulled clear with a sudden burst to the line and no one could match his speed as he took another very fine win.

00:01:56, 25 minutes ago