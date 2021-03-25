The 10th edition of the women’s Gent–Wevelgem takes place this weekend and will be live on Eurosport as Jolien D'hoore looks to defend her crown.

D'hoore won the 2020 race in October, with the Boels-Dolmans rider out-sprinting fellow Belgian Lotte Kopecky on home roads to claim victory at the Flanders classic.

This time around, Gent–Wevelgem is returning to its familiar spot on the cycling calendar, a week before the men's and women's 2021 Tour of Flanders takes centre stage on Easter Sunday.

Gent - Wevelgem Gent-Wevelgem: The perfect battleground for Van Aert & Pedersen but don’t rule out resurgent Sagan YESTERDAY AT 14:19

When is the 2021 Gent-Wevelgem?

The race takes place on Sunday March 28.

How to watch the race

Gent-Wevelgem will be live on Eurosport. Watch the race live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk from 15:45 GMT on Sunday.

Who is riding?

D'hoore is due to retire at the end of this season, and a second straight Gent–Wevelgem victory would hand the 31-year-old another medal to her collection, which also boasts an Olympic track bronze in the Omnium at Rio 2016 and a 2017 world title in the Madison.

Jolien D'hoore edges out Lotte Kopecky to win frantic Gent-Wevelgem

Last year’s runner-up Kopecky should be in contention once more having won Le Samyn with her new team Liv Racing earlier this season.

Kirsten Wild withdrew on the eve of the 2020 race after contracting Covid-19, and the two-time winner – in 2013 and 2019 – will be out for the hat-trick on Sunday, with third-placed from last year Lisa Brennauer also part of the Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team.

Among the Brits in action, 2012 winner Lizzie Deignan is part of a strong Trek-Segafredo team that also features Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk.

Marianne Vos will also be chasing victory with her new team Jumbo-Visma. Gent–Wevelgem has so far eluded the all-time great, but after finishing 13th in 2019 the 2012 Olympic champion will hope to add another one-day race to her lengthy list of wins.

The provisional start list can be viewed here

Previous winners

2012: Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) - AA Drink–leontien.nl

2013: Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) - Argos–Shimano

2014: Lauren Hall (USA) - Optum–Kelly Benefit Strategies

2015: Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands) - Team Liv–Plantur

2016: Chantal Blaak (Netherlands) - Boels–Dolmans

2017: Lotta Lepisto (Finland) - Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling

2018: Marta Bastianelli (Italy) - Alé–Cipollini

2019: Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) - WNT–Rotor Pro Cycling

2020: Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) - Boels–Dolmans

Gent - Wevelgem 'I hope to have that in 10 years!' - Meet GB's Henderson, the classics specialist learning from Vos YESTERDAY AT 10:29