Gent-Wevelgem cycling 2021 – Highlights: Marianne Vos triumphs after timing sprint to perfection

Marianne Vos chalked up her latest win with a superbly-timed sprint at Gent-Wevelgem as she held off Lotte Kopecky and Lisa Brennauer to take victory. The 33-year-old, who recorded an incredible 232nd road victory, was part of a huge group that swallowed up Elisa Longo Borghini and Soraya Paladin in the closing stages.

