Jumbo-Visma's Marianne Vos produced a superb sprint to snatch victory at the tenth edition of the Belgian classic, Gent-Wevelgem.

It looked as though breakaway double-act Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek–Segafredo) and Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing) would scrap for the win between them as Longo Borghini -who wears the Women's World Tour leaders' jersey - launched a long-range attack with 18km to go as the race entered the final section down from the climbs and into the headwind to Wevelgem.

The Italian duo created a gap of up to 25 seconds, but the chase group fought on and the pair were swallowed with 500m to go.

With 300m to go, Vos fought to the front of the pack and launched her sprint to the line which, typical of the 33-year-old, nobody could match.

Lotte Kopecky of Liv Racing and Lisa Brennauer of WNT Pro Cycling finished second and third respectively.

The peloton remained as one for much of the 141km race, and was split up at 37km to go as the riders climbed the famous Kemmelberg, which has a maximum gradient of 15 percent and includes a 300m section of cobbles. Longo Borghini attacked on the climb with Marianne Vos, and supported by team-mate Ellen Van Dijk. The attack split the peloton in two and formed a front group of around 30 riders following the descent.

Britain's 22-year-old Anna Henderson launched an attack on the front group with 30km to go, gaining up to 15 seconds on the group, but eventually she was caught and in the midst of forming echelons to battle the headwind, Longo Borghini attacked and only Paladin could follow.

Lotte Kopecky and Lisa Brennauer were also runners-up in Gent-Wevelgem last year, finishing second and third respectively, with Brennauer's highest position in the race second in 2016.

