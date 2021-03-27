Cycling Gent - Wevelgem | Ad-Free 14:45-17:00

Britain's Anna Henderson will be riding in support of Marianne Vos at Gent-Wevelgem - and Eurosport's cycling extraordinaire Tom Owen caught up with her ahead of the Belgian classic.

- - -

Speaking to Anna Henderson about her journey so far, one gets the immediate sense of a patchwork of supporting forces, who have all helped steer the British 22-year-old on her path to becoming a professional bike racer, riding on a team that will – all things being equal – go WorldTour next season.

There was her first amateur team, Lovelo Cinelli, run out of a bike shop in Berkhamsted who still help her fix her bike today, despite the fact she is now racing on one of the best-funded, professional women’s cycling teams in the world.

Then there was Team OnForm, with whom she won the Tour Series in 2018; that was followed by a stagiaire stint on Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank that saw her thrown into the top level of bike racing on one of the sport’s longest-running teams (on either side of the gender divide).

She then spent the year lost to Covid-19 on the books of Team Sunweb with just 10 days of racing in the season, before finally making the move to newly-formed Jumbo-Visma.

Alongside racing, Henderson is also studying for an undergraduate degree at the University of Birmingham, and they too have provided her with much-needed support as she has established a career.

What is it like, after all that, to ride out on a Tour of Flanders recon ride for the first time as a teammate of the undisputed GOAT, Marianne Vos?

“She's just super calm, just super collected, and it's really inspiring racing with her because you know she has so much experience and you just know that she will always be there," Henderson told Eurosport.

"I’m looking forward to learning so much more off her, to be honest. You can see there’s just such a wealth of knowledge there and it’s like, ‘Wow, I hope to have that in ten years' time’.”

