Tom Pidcock has said he is no nearer to getting to the bottom of his digestive issues, and says it is hindering him towards the end of races.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was a surprise entrant at Gent-Wavelgem, and showed up well before fading late in the race to come home in 67th.

Pidcock arrived in Belgium after missing Strade Bianche and being forced to abandon Milan-San Remo due to digestive problems.

Finishing Gent-Wavelgem was a relief to Pidcock, but says he is a long way short of his best.

"It was a hard day but I'm quite pleased with how it went for me,” Pidcock said . “I finished which is good sign for what's to come.

"Today I was suffering. But it's a good start. It gives me a good base. I went full gas today. Even when I was dropped I went full gas just to see where I was. And I'm quite far off but it is what it is. I've got to look on the positive side."

While he is positive some progress has been made, and is hopeful miles in his legs will help, he is concerned with his intake of food during races.

"I think it's just my stomach, maybe it can't take the carbs in at the end of the race and I suffer for that," Pidcock said. "I did blood test and few other tests. To be honest, I don't really know the details. It's not normal, but we do what we can to fix it.

"We're not really sure. My liver is a bit… not processing things very well and it just takes time to heal.

“In the past when I had stomach issues when I was younger, it hit me quite hard, so yeah, it is what it is."

The spring Classics are in Pidcock’s sights, but the 22-year-old does not know when he will be able to compete at the business end of a race.

"Honestly, I don't know when I'll be back to my normal self," he said. "But I will do what I can and hopefully it'll be as soon as possible."

