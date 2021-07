Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Britain's Geraint Thomas caught up in nasty-looking crash during road race

Britain's Geraint Thomas was caught up in a nasty looking crash during the road race at the Olympics. Richard Carapaz was victorious in the big race.

00:00:34, an hour ago