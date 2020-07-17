Cycling

Geraint Thomas: Chris Froome will find Israel Start-Up Nation move 'weird'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Chris Froome

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

Geraint Thomas says Chris Froome will find his move to Israel Start-Up Nation "weird", but wishes him all the best ahead of his transfer from Team Ineos.

  • Geraint Thomas confirms schedule ahead of return to action
  • The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest GC rider ever
Cycling

Chris Froome is on the scale of Lionel Messi, says new team owner Sylvan Adams

11/07/2020 AT 18:41

Thomas has raced alongside Froome as far back as 2008, but it was announced last week that the four-time Tour de France champion will move on from Team Ineos to Israel Start-Up Nation ahead of the 2021 season.

The 2018 Tour winner believes the 35-year-old will find the move "weird" as he transitions to a brand new WorldTour team.

"It will be weird for him, though, as well, I think – more weird, suddenly [being] in a different environment. Phwoah, it’ll be some change, that," Thomas told the Watts Occurring podcast he co-hosts with fellow Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe.

"It’s a massive change, isn’t it," Rowe added.

"There are a lot of things here that we have so dialled that, being honest, he’ll be taking a step back on a lot of things, going to that team.

But then you see a lot of riders step up because they’re in a new environment with a new challenge.

Thomas added: "He’s [Froome] done incredibly well just to get back to the shape he’s in now, after that accident," he said in reference to the career-threatening injuries Froome suffered last June.

"Fair play. He’s a determined man. That’s great to see. Hopefully it can end well."

Tour de France

Chris Froome still set for Tour de France berth, says Team Ineos director

11/07/2020 AT 10:32
Cycling

Chris Froome to lead Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021 and see out career at new team

09/07/2020 AT 09:43
Related Topics
CyclingTeam INEOSIsrael Start-Up NationGeraint ThomasMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On