Geraint Thomas: Chris Froome will find Israel Start-Up Nation move 'weird'

Geraint Thomas says Chris Froome will find his move to Israel Start-Up Nation "weird", but wishes him all the best ahead of his transfer from Team Ineos.

Thomas has raced alongside Froome as far back as 2008, but it was announced last week that the four-time Tour de France champion will move on from Team Ineos to Israel Start-Up Nation ahead of the 2021 season.

The 2018 Tour winner believes the 35-year-old will find the move "weird" as he transitions to a brand new WorldTour team.

"It will be weird for him, though, as well, I think – more weird, suddenly [being] in a different environment. Phwoah, it’ll be some change, that," Thomas told the Watts Occurring podcast he co-hosts with fellow Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe.

"It’s a massive change, isn’t it," Rowe added.

"There are a lot of things here that we have so dialled that, being honest, he’ll be taking a step back on a lot of things, going to that team.

But then you see a lot of riders step up because they’re in a new environment with a new challenge.

Thomas added: "He’s [Froome] done incredibly well just to get back to the shape he’s in now, after that accident," he said in reference to the career-threatening injuries Froome suffered last June.

"Fair play. He’s a determined man. That’s great to see. Hopefully it can end well."

