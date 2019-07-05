At 22, Bernal is the second youngest rider at the 2019 Tour, but has been given the responsibility alongside defending champion Thomas.

And Thomas, 33, insists the decision to hand the Colombian, winner the Tour de Suisse at the end of June, co-leadership works in Team Ineos’ favour, insisting the pair will still ride well together.

“No, I don’t think it hurts; it kind of works in our favour actually. We can still ride well together and that is what it is all about – just being honest with one another,” he told Eurosport.

“If he was better than me and I was sole leader then I would help him. It is just a label and it just gets amplified more when it is the press and everything.

" At the end of the day, we have a super strong team and hopefully me and Egan are right there in the mix at the end. "

“It is just like last year, the road will decide, and whoever is better will eventually come out on top for sure.”

First-time Tour de France winners have struggled to back it up the next year and even Froome found it too much in 2014 when a crash ended his hopes of a repeat.

Thomas, however, says he feels under no extra pressure.

"I don't think I've got anything to prove," he said.

"Last year was a great race, an amazing experience and I'd love to experience that again. It takes the pressure off if anything, because all I wanted was one race where I had no bad luck.

"I don't think I've got anything to prove. Some people have said about maybe being a one-hit wonder, but it's a pretty good hit to have. I'm just going to enjoy it. Race well."

The Tour starts in Brussels on Saturday, with the 194.5km opening stage starting and finishing in the Belgian capital.