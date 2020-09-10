Geraint Thomas says he was not “throwing my toys out of the pram” after not being selected for the Tour de France, but would prefer to focus on winning races rather than being a support act.

The 2018 champion was a surprise omission from Ineos-Grenadiers’ line-up along with Chris Froome.

Instead of the Tour - which Egan Bernal is leading for Ineos - Thomas is competing at Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of the Giro d’Italia.

Asked about suggestions he didn’t want to ride for Bernal, Thomas told The Guardian: “It’s nothing against Egan. It’s not like I’m throwing my toys out of the pram. But these last few years — I want to make the most of them.

“I could have gone and done a job, but there’s also other guys in the team that can do that job. I feel that I’m at the stage of my career now where I want to make the most of every year. I’ve done so much for other people throughout my career.

“Obviously I was disappointed because it was always the plan and what I wanted to do. But once that decision was made, I went back to Cardiff, saw my son and it was, ‘right, reset now – all guns blazing for the Giro and give it everything.’”

Thomas also admits he was not at his peak after lockdown, having struggled at the Criterium du Dauphine in August with Froome.

“I’d won the biggest bike race you can win and it felt almost like I was going through the motions a bit,” he said. “I need to be super ‘on’ it, to get to my Grand Tour competitive shape. That takes a lot of work. It doesn’t come naturally, especially the whole weight thing.

“So, I was just running a little heavy and it was more a case of getting on top of that. Six weeks of racing has really helped.”

With Froome leaving Ineos this year, Thomas may contend for leadership with Bernal at the Tour in 2021.

He says he hopes to try and win the race again.

“One hundred percent I want to be back at the Tour. I could have gone but in the end of the day, the team don’t pay me to do that job. They pay me to be competitive and that’s what I want as well. The plan is to go back next year and try and be competitive then.”

