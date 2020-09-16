Geraint Thomas will represent Great Britain in a time trial for the first time at the UCI Road World Championships in Imola, Italy later this month.

The 2018 Tour De France winner joins Alex Dowsett in the British team bidding for the rainbow jersey on 25 September.

Tour de France Rival directors support Brailsford’s selection as Ineos debate rumbles on 20 MINUTES AGO

Thomas is in Italy for the Tirreno-Adriatico - where he finished second overall behind winner Simon Yates - and will lead Ineos Grenadiers at the Giro D'Italia, starting on 3 October.

"Geraint is in good form, as proven at Tirreno-Adriatico," said British Cycling Performance director Stephen Park.

"We have consistently seen some fantastic results from British riders at the major road races over recent months, and I'm confident that success will translate across to the UCI Road World Championships.

"The way the race calendar is this year means we are missing some of our Grand Tour specialists in the road race as they prepare for the forthcoming Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

"Regardless of that I believe we have a strong men’s team for both the road race and the time trial events and I know we will make the fans proud."

Thomas was due to represent his country for the first time in a race against the clock in 2019 but withdrew from the field for the World Championships in Yorkshire.

The Welshman has won five such races in his career and finished fourth in the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial this week.

An excellent time trial helped Thomas put his seal on the yellow jersey in 2018. He represented Team GB in the time trial at the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished ninth.

Dowsett is a specialist in the discipline, winning a record six national titles and placing fourth at the European Championships last month.

The time trial course, measuring 31.7km, is extremely flat and with an altitude difference of 200m should make for fast racing at the rescheduled and relocated event.

In the road race, two of the four Brits racing at the ongoing Tour De France will feature in GB colours in the shape of Luke Rowe and Hugh Carthy.

Tom Pidcock, who won bronze in the U23 road race in Yorkshire and is a global cyclo-cross medallist, features alongside Matt Holmes, James Knox and James Shaw.

"As we always do, we've seen Luke play a solid role as team captain during the Tour de France this year, and it's been brilliant to see Hugh Carthy up there for his team on the mountain stages," Park said.

"I’m also pleased to see Tom Pidcock selected for the elite men's race, having won this year's Giro d'Italia Under 23.

"He's a great talent, and a highlight this year was watching him finish in second place in the elite cyclo-cross world championships, so I'm looking forward to seeing him take on the elite men's field out on the road.

Sportsbeat 2020

Tour de France Nieve abandons, fails to finish Grand Tour for first time in 19 attempts 44 MINUTES AGO