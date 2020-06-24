Geraint Thomas wants Chris Froome to stay but admits he isn't 'losing sleep' over transfer

Geraint Thomas insisted he wants Chris Froome to stay with Team Ineos, but admitted news of his team-mate's potential departure doesn't keep him up at night.

A report in The Times last week said Froome could leave Team Ineos before the Tour de France to join Israel Start-Up Nation.

That leaves who will lead Ineos up in the air. Both Froome and Thomas have enjoyed a great deal of success with Team Sky, now Team Ineos, and having worked with Froome for so long, Thomas admits he would like things to stay as they are.

“It does affect me indirectly but, at the same time, I’m not sat in bed at night thinking about that," Thomas told the BBC. "I’ve been a team-mate of his since 2008 so obviously it would be nice to continue that. We get on well, we work well with each other, we’re honest with each other – brutally honest sometimes.

"But what will be will be and I just leave that to him, and just worry about going up the next hill as quick as I can. To see him riding his bike and doing efforts is really good to see because it was a horrendous crash he had. It's great to see him back."

The rescheduled Tour de France dominates Thomas' thoughts, but what form of August race will take place remains unclear due to coronavirus.

"It's strange," Thomas said. "I don't know what the plan is but maybe the start and finish areas will be completely different.

I'm not sure how it's all going to work. Fans on the side of the road - I don't know how you police that. It would be a shame if we're racing up those climbs without the normal frenzy and colours and noises and smells. That's part of the Tour - that's what makes it special.

