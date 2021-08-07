German cyclist Pascal Ackermann has signed a two-year contract with UAE Team Emirates.

Ackermann is a two-time European bronze medallist and has 35 career wins to his name. He currently riders for Bora-Hansgrohe.

The 27-year-old won two individual stages and the points classification at the 2019 Giro d’Italia and also took a brace of stage wins on his only appearance at the Vuelta a Espana a year later.

And Ackermann hopes his move to UAE Team Emirates can help him challenge for more honours.

"I am absolutely thrilled to wear the UAE jersey next year. This step will be a special one in my still young career," Ackermann said.

"The team I will be part of is something unique in cycling. I would like to thank everyone who made this step possible and gave me the confidence to achieve common future goals.

"Success is always teamwork, and so I would like to say already today that I will take each and every one of the team on a hopefully unique journey to many successes. At the same time, I have always been a team player and will certainly also put myself in a role to work hard for the others when situations require.

"Also I am convinced that, with the help of my team-mates, staff and management, I will be able to develop as a rider in a way that will reveal new facets of myself. I’m ready to start this new journey.”

UAE Team Emirates CEO and Team Principal Mauro Gianetti is confident that Ackermann is capable of "great things" in his new surroundings.

"Pascal is a hugely talented rider and we are delighted to have him join our squad," he said.

"We know he is capable of great things and we look forward to working towards many successes together with him in our team.

"We are building a group of riders who can work well together in a good environment both on and off the bike and we believe a rider like Pascal can enrich the team also with his human qualities which is very important.”

