Gianni Vermeersch beats Daniel Oss, Mathieu van der Poel to win Gravel World Championships in Citadella

Gianni Vermeersch and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot are the first winners of the UCI Gravel World Championships. Belgium's Vermeersch won the men's race, beating Daniel Oss and Mathieu van der Poel. France's Ferrand-Prevot outsprinted Switzerland's Sina Frei to claim victory in the women's race. Ferrand-Prevot has now won four world titles in the last two months, adding to three mountain bike golds.

00:03:00, an hour ago