The Ecuadorian will join in 2020 insist Italian newspaper Gazzetta della Sport.

The Giro d'Italia champion said in June he wished to stay with Movistar after he was offered a reported €1.5m by Team Ineos.

However, it now appears his plans have changed.

The move for Carapaz could throw the future of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas in doubt.

Egan Bernal could usurp Thomas as the undisputed lead rider on this Tour de France, while Froome's injury recovery has led to speculation about his own ride with Ineos.