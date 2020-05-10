Stage 15, Cesana Torinese - Col du Galibier (149km)
Misano (2004)
We look back on Stage 15 in 2013 in the latest of our Giro Classics series, with Giovanni Visconti giving us his memories of the day.
As part of our Giro Classics series, we look back on Luca Paolini's 'remarkable' win on Stage 3 in 2013.
Luca Paolini has recalled how he achieved his “forbidden dream” by taking the pink jersey in the 2013 Giro d’Italia.
A profile of 2013's Stage 3, which was won by Luca Paolini as he claimed the pink jersey early on at that Giro d’Italia.
Sir Bradley Wiggins picks his top 5 General Classification riders of all time... will Chris Froome make the cut?
Watch highlights from the final stage of the Zwift Tour for All as Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Louis Meintjes triumped on Alpe du Zwift.
Louis Meintjes says he is feeling like a "professional cyclist" again after winning stage five of the Zwift Tour for All on Alpe du Zwift.
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
Watch highlights from stage four of the Zwift Tour for All as Grega Bole and Leah Dixon both won in tight finishes.
The winner of Stage 4 of the Zwift Tour for All explains how he won the race.