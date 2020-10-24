Cycling Giro d'Italia | Uninterrupted Coverage Stage 20, Alba - Sestriere (181km) 11:25-15:50

Who's in what jersey?

A quick reminder that Wilco Kelderman leads this race by 12 seconds over his Sunweb teammate Jai Hindley, with Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers just three seconds further back. All three riders will have to be aware of the threat posed by the Spaniard Pello Bilbao of Bahrain-McLaren, though. He's riding stealthily but well and is only 1'19" down in fourth.

It's the Australian Hindley who is in white thanks to that three-second lead over Geoghegan Hart, while yesterday Arnaud Demare all but sewed up the maglia ciclamino standings when Bora-Hansgrohe called off the chase and conceded the stage to the breakaway. The Frenchman has a 37-point lead over Peter Sagan.

Finally, Ruben Guerreiro leads the maglia azzurra standings by 112pts over Thomas De Gendt so it's very unlikely we'll see such a swing today. In fact, it's numerically impossible.

190km to go: They're off!

Today's key final mountain stage is under way. It'll be a couple of hours before the action hots up but it will be interesting to see who goes in the break and who controls the tempo in the peloton.

Today's reworked profile

Stage 20 was meant to be the jewel in Mauro Vegni's crown - a queen stage that took the riders into France over the interminable Colle dell'Agnello and then back into Italy via Montgenevre following an ascent of the legendary Col d'Izoard.

All that's left of those plans are the start in Alba and the finish in Sestriere - with the riders now tackling the climb to the ski resort from the eastern side before dropping down to Cesana Torinese and heaing back up via the southern approach. They will then loop back down after crossing the finish line for one more lap - a third ascent that could decide the outcome of this Giro.

Riders ready to stage Stage 20

There's no rain, there's been no protest, and even Adam Hansen is there and ready to give it a go. So buckle up, sit back, and enjoy the spectacle on Sestiere in a stage which could decide the outcome of the 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia.

Wiggins: Peloton made more of a stand against rain than racism

Bradley Wiggins branded the eleventh-hour decision to shorten a stage at the Giro d’Italia a “shambles” and asked where these protests were when Kevin Reza spoke out against racism at the Tour de France.

A revolt in the peloton – although not a unanimous one – forced organisers to slash the 251km Stage 19 on Friday, with the riders spending the first 118km on a bus.

Race director Mauro Vegni fumed at the decision, saying “someone would pay”, while Bahrain-McLaren chief Rod Ellingworth said his team were not consulted and were happy to race.

But Wiggins used the protests to highlight another issue in the sport: the meek response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

