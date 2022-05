Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022: 'A race I love a lot' - Mark Cavendish thrilled to return to Giro in front of raucous Hungary crowd

Speaking at the 2022 Giro d'Italia team presentation Manx Missile Mark Cavendish said he was thrilled to be back at the race and was blown away by the reception he and the other riders are getting from the passionate Hungarian fans. Stream the 2022 Giro d'Italia and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:07, an hour ago