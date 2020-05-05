The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced its revised 2020 calendar for the WorldTour and UCI Women’s WorldTour following the COVID-19 crisis.

The Giro d'Italia will start on October 3 and finish on October 25 while the Vuelta will be held from October 20 and run through until November 8, meaning the two Grand Tour will overlap one another.

Tour For All Moolman Pasio sprints to Stage Two victory in Tour for All 27 MINUTES AGO

The Tour de France remains pencilled in for August 29 to September 20, even if French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Tuesday that "there is no guarantee that the Tour de France will go ahead this year."

A number of the top one-day races will also be held in October - with four of the five Monuments taking place between October 4 and October 31 - making for a frantic month of cycling following the pandemic that has brought almost all of world sport to a halt since March.

Milan-Sanremo will be held on August 8, Liege-Bastogne-Liege on October 4, the Tour of Flanders on October 18, Paris-Roubaix on October 25 and Il Lombardia on October 31, with the UCI Cycling Road World Championships set to run from 20 September to 27 September.

A race-packed month of October is headlined by the last Sunday of the month - October 25 - with Paris-Roubaix, the final stage of the Giro and the fifth stage of the Vuelta all set to take place.

The UCI calendar begins on August 1 with Strade Bianche and finishes with the final stage of the Vuelta on November 8.

"Since the interruption of the cycling season in March, an intensive consultation process involving the principal representatives of the families of men’s and women’s professional road cycling – organisers, teams and riders – has been carried out at the initiative of the UCI in order to draw up new calendars," read a statement on the UCI's website.

"We note that the situation is a changing one, which could mean the UCI may need to adjust the calendar to take into account the development of the pandemic," added the statement.

The 2020 UCI Women’s WorldTour only staged one event - the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Elite Women’s Race (Australia) - before the pandemic took hold and the Ronde van Drenthe (the Netherlands), Trofeo Alfredo Binda Comune di Cittiglio (Italy) and OVO Energy Women’s Tour (Great Britain) are all absent from the revised calendar having been cancelled.

The revised calendar on the women's side contains 18 events with five stage races and 13 one-day races, with the calendar starting on 1st August with Strade Bianche and finishing on November 8 with Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.

The changes in the calendar have allowed for the Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix, to makes its debut on the Women’s UCI WorldTour running alongside the men's event of the same day.

MEN’S UCI WORLDTOUR

1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Great Britain)

25 August: Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France (France)

29 August -20 September : Tour de France (France)

7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

29 September -3 October: BinckBank Tour

30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

3-25 October: Giro d'Italia (Italy)

4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

10 October: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)

15-20 October: Gree - Tour of Guangxi (China)

18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

20 October - 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

31 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)

WOMEN’S UCI WORLDTOUR

1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

9 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

13-16 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

26 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)

29 August: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

1-6 September: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

11-19 September: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

30 September: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Belgium)

10 October: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)

11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

18 October : Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)

20 October: Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour (China)

20 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

23-25 October: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

6-8 November: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

With additional reporting from Reuters

Cycling Cycling-UCI's revised World Tour calendar AN HOUR AGO