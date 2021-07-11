Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) has won her fourth Giro d'Italia Donne as American rider Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) finished as the Stage 10 winner.

Van der Breggen was part of a strong five-rider breakaway that burst clear on the opening climb. They held off the peloton relatively comfortably, holding a 23 second advantage, to reach the finish line in Cormons.

Deignan led the sprint around the final corner and looked like she would hold the lead, but Rivera pipped her on the line.

Tour de France Brad on a Bike - A change in tactics for Jumbo? Brad's sources reveal all 22 MINUTES AGO

Swiss rider Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished third (+00.03) and Van der Breggen celebrated as she crossed the line in fourth place (+00.03).

Rivera dedicated the stage win to her fiancé as well as her father, who died of Covid-19 earlier this year.

“That was for my dad and also it’s my fiancé’s birthday and I’m not home so there were my two guys," the American rider said.

"I feel really strong and I had a lot of motivation. I had an angel on my shoulder today."

But the day would be remembered best by Van der Breggen, knowing she did not have to break from her fourth spot, in her last appearance on the bike at the Giro Donne.

Cycling Moolman-Pasio seals mountain-top win at Giro Donne, Van der Breggen retains overall le 15 HOURS AGO