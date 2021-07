Cycling

Giro d'Italia Donne 2021: Stage 7 highlights as Marianne Vos claims historic 30th win

Team Jumbo-Visma's Marianne Vos won the seventh stage of the 2021 Giro Donne on Thursday at Puegnago del Garda. The victory represents Vos' thirtieth stage win of the Giro. Second place went to behind Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and the third podium place to GC leader Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx).

