Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) admits she is in a “luxury” position after extending her Giro d'Italia Donne lead with victory in the stage 4 mountain time trial.

A time of 24:58 minutes was enough for Van der Breggen to open up a 2:51 lead over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the general classification.

Chasing a fourth maglia rosa in her retirement year, world champion Van der Breggen knows she’ll be hard to beat.

“I'm in a very luxury position to have the girls around me and it's really nice to race with them,” said Van der Breggen.

“And also for my last year to do it like this is nice. But still we are only halfway and you still need to have good legs, I mean, there are also flat stages coming up and some hard climb stages.

So, hopefully it stays like this but I think for sure we have to fight for it.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) moved up to fourth in the GC after surprising herself in the time trial.

“I'm surprised with my TT. I cannot remember the last time I did a full gas time trial. Normally, they're rest days for me," Deignan said.

"It’s been a long time, but obviously I do these 20-min tests in training, so I just focused on trying to my threshold power. It seemed to work out. I couldn’t have gone harder; I think I paced it pretty well, so I am happy with my performance.”

Giro Donne Stage 4 result

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SDworx in 24-57-57

2. Demi Vollering (Ned) SDworx at 1:06

3. Grace Brown (Aus) BikeExchange at 1:17

4. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) at 1:30

5. Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope at 1:55

6. Juliette Labous (Fra) DSM at 2:14

7. Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar at 2:15

8. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo at 2:22

9. Gaia Realini (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria at 2:2

10. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo at 2:38

Giro Donne General Classification

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SDWorx in 7:40:53

2. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SDWorx at 2:51

3. Demi Vollering (Ned) SDWorx at 3:03

4. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo at 5:53

5. Elise Chabbey (Sui) Canyon-SRAM at 6:12

6. Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT at 6:35

7. Mavi Garcia (Esp) Alé-BTC Ljubljana at 6:37

8. Juliette Labous (Fra) DSM at 7:03

9. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) SDWorx at 7:22

10. Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé-BTC Ljubljana at 7:24

