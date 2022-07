Cycling

'A great ride!' - Juliette Labous comes in for first Giro victory, Annemiek Van Vleuten takes more time

Watch the finish to Stage 7 of the 2022 Giro Donne as Juliette Labous soloed to a remarkable victory. Just behind her Annemiek Van Vleuten beat out GC rival Mavi Garcia for second place and crucial bonus seconds. Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling.

00:01:55, an hour ago