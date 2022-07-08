Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) overcame a crash on the final descent of Lago di Cei to win Stage 8 of the Giro Donne and extend her lead in the General Classification.

After cresting the Lago di Cei solo, Van Vleuten had looked to be coasting to her second stage win of the race. On the descent, however, a momentary lapse in concentration saw her lock her wheel and hit the deck. No worse for wear than a few bumps, bruises and scratches, the maglia rosa was immediately back on her bike, and would cross the line 58 seconds ahead of Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek – Segafredo) at 1’38”.

Cavalli's impressive performance on the final climb allowed her to overtake Mavi Garcia in the GC standings. Though she lost time to Van Vleuten, the Italian rider's position on the podium is more secure than it was at the start of the start of the stage.

Unlike on Stage 7, when the breakaway was given a fighting chance of taking the stage, the bigger teams in the peloton clearly wanted this one for themselves. The 3rd shortest stage of the race packed in 2333m of climbing, presenting plenty of opportunities for the puncheurs. Though the flatter roads out of Rovereto saw a flurry of early attacks, none was allowed license to . Van Vleuten's Movistar team-mates controlled affairs at the front of the peloton - an early indication of her interest in the stage.

It was not until some way up the Category 2 Category 2 Passo Bordala that Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco), freed from team-mate responsibilities by the overnight positive Covid test of Amanda Spratt, was able to break the mighty grip of the bunch. The American made it to the summit with an advantage of 15 seconds over the chasers, led by Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine.)

Back in the peloton, Chapman’s team-mate Marta Cavalli was the early animator. Her attack, a couple of kilometres from the top of the climb, broke the bunch into pieces, with only the strongest surviving. It seemed initially as if the race was going to be reduced to an early fight between the front three in the general classification, before team-mates of all three, as well as a squad from the ever-present irritators Trek-Segafredo, regained contact.

In her post-race interview, Van Vleuten said she made a "stupid" mistake to crash, but added that she was OK.

Van Vleuten now leads the GC by 2'13" from Cavalli, with Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) at 3'42".

