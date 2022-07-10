Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) eased through the final day to wrap up her third Giro Donne title as Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) won a hectic sprint on Stage 10.

The Dutchwoman, who also won the overall title in 2018 and 2019, was not remotely troubled on the run from Abano Terme to Padua.

With closest challenger Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) 1’52” adrift heading into Sunday’s largely flat stage, only a crash or mechanical was going to stop Van Vleuten adding to her palmarès. Neither occurred.

After the day’s two-strong breakaway was hoovered up with 4km remaining, and a bunch sprint looked on the horizon, Consonni and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) caught the pack napping in the closing stages.

As the bulk of contenders, including Charlotte Kool (DSM), tussled in the centre, Consonni and Barbieri slipped away on the right. By the time those behind had cottoned on, they had a gap. Consonni went the long way round out of the final corner, flying out of her fellow Italian’s slipstream to steal victory on the line by a wheel.

A largely uneventful stage saw a two-strong breakaway of Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) grab the early plaudits as the bunch was content to sit behind.

Their lead swelled to over 1’30” but the American and Italian never looked like holding on until the finish, with Trek-Segafredo keeping them on a leash at the front of the peloton.

Further attacks – first from two-time stage winner Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) and then from Francesca Baroni (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano) and Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar-Travel & Service) – threatened to spice up the stage, but both moves were soon thwarted.

With the pace picking up with 25km remaining, no more attacks were contemplated as the gap to Doebel-Hickok and Vigilia was quickly slashed. With 4km to go, the pair were swept up and the sprint trains started to get in position with Jumbo-Visma, Trek-Segafredo and DSM all looking lively.

So it was a surprise when Consonni and Barbieri managed to evade those around them in the closing moments as their surprise move built a small, but unavoidably devastating, gap that left those behind wondering what might have been.

For Consonni victory, but the day also belonged to Van Vleuten. The overall champion now turns her attention to the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, which starts in Paris on July 24.

Giro Donne general classification

- - -

