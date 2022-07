Cycling

Giro Donne 2022: Elisa Balsamo beats Charlotte Kool in ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ battle on Stage 5

Elisa Balsamo (Trek–Segafredo) claimed her second win at the Giro Donne with a tight sprint victory ahead of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) on Stage 5. Stream the Giro Donne and Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:13, 3 hours ago