Cycling

Giro Donne 2022 - Elisa Balsamo denies Marianne Vos on Stage 2 after epic work from Trek-Segafredo

Elisa Balsamo only led Stage 2 at Giro Donne for a fraction of a second – but it was the fraction of a second that mattered most as she pipped Dutch superstar Marianne Vos to the line. A six-strong breakaway had looked like they might be allowed to ride to victory unopposed after building a lead of over three minutes, but Trek-Segafredo clawed back the time magnificently before teeing up Balsamo.

00:02:38, 6 hours ago