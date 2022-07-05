Elisa Balsamo (Trek–Segafredo) claimed her second win at the Giro Donne with a tight sprint victory ahead of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) on Stage 5.

Going into the final corner, a sweeping left-hander, 200m from the finish-line, Charlotte Kool gambled on going early from the front of the field. On the right hand side, the Dutch rider chose to run wide, in an attempt to take it faster than her rivals and steal a march on all of them. The effect, however, was to allow Elisa Balsamo the inside line and the full width of the road. As a consequence, the World Champion lost little speed of her own. Rather than coming out of the turn ahead, as they straightened up, Kool was behind by several metres, with ground to make up. In the push for the line Kool looked for a moment like she had the leg speed to do it. She did not have enough road. An impressive bike throw brought her within a wheel’s diameter of Balsamo, but those extra metres proved pivotal, as the Italian held on to double her tally at this year’s Giro Donne.

Ad

A big crash wiped out a flurry of riders as the peloton went through the flamme rouge, with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) among those caught out.

Giro d'Italia Donne 'Johan Cruyff always said: Attack is the best way to defend' - Van Vleuten on attack A DAY AGO

- - -

Stream the Giro Donne and Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia Donne 'Incredible!' - Van Vleuten counters brilliantly to win Stage 4 A DAY AGO